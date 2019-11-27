PODCAST | VBS Mutual Bank helps Julius Malema 'loot millions' and #SexInTheCity goes viral

The Sunday Time politics team gets into the nitty gritty of the biggest political scandals of the week.

The team dives into allegations that EFF leader Julius Malema personally benefited from millions of rands that were channelled to a company exposed as his “slush fund”.

The team also touches on a leaked audio clip, purportedly of Tshwane mayor Stevens Mokgalapa and MMC for roads and transport Sheila Senkubuge, which went viral. In it, the two allegedly discuss plans to fire government officials and their “sexual relations” in the office.

For more episodes, click here.

Chat to us on Twitter at #STPoliticsWeekly

Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcast | Pocket Casts | Player.fm