Opinion & Analysis

PODCAST | VBS Mutual Bank helps Julius Malema 'loot millions' and #SexInTheCity goes viral

Sunday Times Politics Weekly

27 November 2019 - 12:55 By Amil Umraw, QAANITAH HUNTER, ZINGISA MVUMVU, Zimasa Matiwane and Aphiwe de klerk
A branch of VBS Mutual Bank in Thohoyandou, Limpopo.
A branch of VBS Mutual Bank in Thohoyandou, Limpopo.
Image: Antonio Muchave

LISTEN TO THOUGHTS AND ANALYSIS BY SUNDAY TIMES POLITICS JOURNALISTS:

The Sunday Time politics team gets into the nitty gritty of the biggest political scandals of the week.

The team dives into allegations that EFF leader Julius Malema personally benefited from millions of rands that were channelled to a company exposed as his “slush fund”.

The team also touches on a leaked audio clip, purportedly of Tshwane mayor Stevens Mokgalapa and MMC for roads and transport Sheila Senkubuge, which went viral. In it, the two allegedly discuss plans to fire government officials and their “sexual relations” in the office.

For more episodes, click here.

Chat to us on Twitter at #STPoliticsWeekly

Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcast | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

MORE

PODCAST | Race muddies the discussion around competence in SA politics

In today’s Sunday Times Politics Weekly, the politics team discusses the appointments of new Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter and DA interim leader John ...
Politics
6 days ago

PODCAST | ANC MEC’s car hire 'scam' & the DA’s ‘non-racialism’ not convincing

In this episode of Sunday Times Politics Weekly, the Sunday Times politics team deep-dives into the Kwazi Mshengu scandal.
Politics
1 week ago

Most read

  1. The ugly battle behind the scenes for the ANC presidency Opinion & Analysis
  2. EDITORIAL | Arrests promise welcome new dawn of action against high-level ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. PATRICK BULGER | White males should also get a chance to mess it all up Opinion & Analysis
  4. EDITORIAL | Shining examples of township school success Opinion & Analysis
  5. PODCAST | Sunday Times Politics Weekly Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

'Armed' passengers rob e-hailing driver
Vodacom shop robbed in Hatfield Plaza
X