Opinion

Belated block on arms exports to Saudi Arabia, UAE is right thing to do

After years of moral prevarication it seems SA has realised it should not be complicit in horrific foreign wars waged by human rights abusers



Just three months into SA's transition from apartheid to constitutional democracy, Armscor was caught red-handed exporting AK-47s, G3 semi-automatic rifles and ammunition to Yemen. Then as now, Yemen was torn apart in a vicious civil war, and subject to a UN arms embargo...