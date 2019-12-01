Opinion
Britain needs to act against SA's evil lion industry
01 December 2019 - 00:00
The UK's department for environment, food & rural affairs (Defra) recently launched a public consultation on the scale and impact of the import and export of hunting trophies. This matter is close to the hearts of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his partner, Carrie Symonds, with good reason.
What I have learnt over the past 18 months about the evil taking place in SA's lion industry, one of the principal areas relevant to Defra's review, has shocked me profoundly. Specious reasons, based on bogus science and unsustainable statistics, will be used to maintain the status quo. But while ministers are listening, these must be challenged...
