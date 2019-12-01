CARTOON | Jacob Zuma reaches the end of the road
01 December 2019 - 00:00
The Pietermaritzburg High Court on Friday dismissed with costs former president Jacob Zuma's leave to appeal a decision to dismiss their application for a permanent stay of prosecution.
