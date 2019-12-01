Opinion
Go for it, Mmusi, ignore the doomsayers, launch a new party & broaden our voting options
01 December 2019 - 00:04
It's ironic that people are more interested in what Mmusi Maimane has to say now, while he kicks his heels in the political wilderness, than they were when he was leader of the official opposition. What's Mmusi up to, seems to be the refrain.
I guess we should put our heads together to help him make up his mind. It's in the national interest. We are, as is our wont, always casting about for a messiah, but we're often left clutching at straws...
