John Steenhuisen: Helen Zille has done more for freedom than some in the ANC
John Steenhuisen has goon through a steep learning curve both personally and in his political life. He plans to apply all the lessons he has learnt to his new role as DA federal leader.
01 December 2019 - 00:03
During the good times in the DA, John Steenhuisen, former party leader Mmusi Maimane and former Eastern Cape leader Athol Trollip were the party's A-team.
They were close both within and outside the political boardroom...
