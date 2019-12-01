Mampara of the week | Stevens Mokgalapa
01 December 2019 - 00:00
RECORDING ARTIST
This might make history as the shortest mayoral stint on record. In February, Stevens Mokgalapa was put in charge of Tshwane by the DA after Solly Msimanga was shafted to the Gauteng provincial legislature...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.