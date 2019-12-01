Opinion
The Left in SA is being left behind in the reinvigorated battle of ideas
In the US, UK and Brazil progressives have new confidence and energy
01 December 2019 - 00:00
The end of history, announced with so much fanfare by Francis Fukuyama at the end of the Cold War, is well and truly over.
From Brazil to the UK and the US, the battle of ideas is being waged with new vigour...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.