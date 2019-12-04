PODCAST | SAA is past salvation, but who do we blame?
Sunday Times Politics Weekly
04 December 2019 - 11:54
SAA continues to haemorrhage funds and politicians continue to argue about the future of the embattled state-owned entity (SOE). In this week’s Sunday Times Politics Weekly podcast, the team has a heated debate about what ought to be done with SAA and who is to blame for the situation the airline finds itself in.
The team also confronts the contentious issue of coalition governance. Is it the future of SA politics or simply a divisive strategy that prevents adequate governance?
