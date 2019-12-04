Opinion & Analysis

PODCAST | SAA is past salvation, but who do we blame?

Sunday Times Politics Weekly

04 December 2019 - 11:54 By Amil Umraw, qaanitah hunter, aphiwe de klerk, Zimasa Matiwane and ZINGISA MVUMVU
SAA cabin crew member Deon Bells, right, is among the srtikers who has beef with the national carrier.
SAA cabin crew member Deon Bells, right, is among the srtikers who has beef with the national carrier.
Image: Sunday Times/Esa Alexander

SAA continues to haemorrhage funds and politicians continue to argue about the future of the embattled state-owned entity (SOE). In this week’s Sunday Times Politics Weekly podcast, the team has a heated debate about what ought to be done with SAA and who is to blame for the situation the airline finds itself in.

The team also confronts the contentious issue of coalition governance. Is it the future of SA politics or simply a divisive strategy that prevents adequate governance?

JOIN THE DEBATE:  

For more episodes, click here.

Chat to us on Twitter at #STPoliticsWeekly

Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcast | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

MORE

PODCAST | VBS Mutual Bank helps Julius Malema 'loot millions' and #SexInTheCity goes viral

The Sunday Time politics team gets into the nitty gritty of the biggest political scandals of the week.
Opinion & Analysis
1 week ago

PODCAST | Race muddies the discussion around competence in SA politics

In today’s Sunday Times Politics Weekly, the politics team discusses the appointments of new Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter and DA interim leader John ...
Politics
1 week ago

PODCAST | ANC MEC’s car hire 'scam' & the DA’s ‘non-racialism’ not convincing

In this episode of Sunday Times Politics Weekly, the Sunday Times politics team deep-dives into the Kwazi Mshengu scandal.
Politics
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. CARTOON | Jacob Zuma reaches the end of the road Opinion & Analysis
  2. BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI | Go for it, Mmusi, ignore the doomsayers, launch a new party ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. John Steenhuisen: Helen Zille has done more for freedom than some in the ANC Opinion & Analysis
  4. Mampara of the week | Stevens Mokgalapa Opinion & Analysis
  5. EDITORIAL | Mabuza can't play truant from parliament Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Ready, set and go! Black Friday has arrived
North West traffic officers accused of trying to bribe driver
X