Cricket in need of reform well down the order

The fact that neither Moroe nor CSA president Chris Nenzani felt compelled to step away from their respective positions this week betrays their lack of moral fibre. Instead, Moroe is ducking brickbats and Nenzani trying to stay well below the parapet.

In September, thanks to careful manipulation of CSA's constitution, Nenzani was re-elected for another term in office. That Nenzani is equally detached from reality was clear when Moroe was appointed last year. "Mr Moroe's appointment follows a thorough and rigorous process to fill this important position," he said. That is hogwash. Moroe was vice-president of CSA when he was made acting CEO and he continued to occupy the inside lane when he was rubber-stamped into the full-time position.

It is time for CSA to reach into its collective conscience and do what is best for the game. Pruning only its highest branches will serve to placate a frenzied lynch mob, but it has to seek excellence from its rank and file, too, if the sport is going to regain the sustained trust of the public and, by extension, potential sponsors.

Of equal importance is that those who are appointed as independent board members should be alert and ready to act when warning lights flicker. It is, after all, quiet complicity that brought CSA to where it is today.