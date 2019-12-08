Opinion

PRAVIN GORDHAN | Why we opted business rescue and not liquidation for SAA

We are in a period that requires us to take difficult decisions in the national interest. We must act with urgency and resolve as we deal with the tasks and challenges at hand if our country is to emerge from a testing period and take a high road to social and economic development. This we have to do while stabilising and protecting our fiscal position.



This calls for creative and bold approaches to navigating complex challenges. The usual narratives and obsolete methods have to be fundamentally transformed. This is the context of the decisive announcement about South African Airways...