Sham SAA rescue is too late, Eskom needs a real one

Peter Bruce Editor-at-large, Tiso Blackstar Group

Columns by candlelight. How romantic. Still, it's important to remember that it took the ANC almost 50 years of struggle to fight for Eskom and another whole 20 to destroy it. That's about 70 years of electricity we may not have had and surely something to be grateful for, even now.



It is important not to be angry when you write. I've done it a few times and the results have never been good. But here's the thing: the so-called "voluntary" business rescue of South African Airways and its subsidiaries, including Mango and SAA Technical, is anything but voluntary. It was a decision made in a panic when it became clear the trade union Solidarity was going to court to apply for SAA to be put into rescue, and if that happened the government would not have been able to influence the process...