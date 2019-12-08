Opinion

This administration needs to tackle conflict of interest if it is to do better than the last

Conflict of interest is much spoken about in the context of state capture and allegations of corruption by public office bearers and state officials. Throughout my term as deputy public protector over the past seven years, the most prevalent death knell to many a promising political or public-service career has been the lingering issue of conflict of interest.



The test for determining a conflict of interest is not rocket science. According to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development toolkit for managing conflict of interest in the public sector, a conflict of interest exists where there is an unacceptable possibility of conflict between a public official’s interests as a private citizen (private capacity interests) and their duty as a public official or civil servant (official duty)...