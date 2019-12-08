'Witch Hunt!' The quest to impeach Donald Trump

Democrats in the US Congress are building a case to impeach President Donald Trump, probably before Christmas. The president will then face a trial in the Senate. But Trump is unlikely to be the first US president to be evicted from the White House

Even by his own imperfect standards, this wasn’t a great week for Donald Trump. First there was the possible diplomatic calamity at the Nato summit in London this week. Prime Minister Boris Johnson was hoping like hell he didn’t get the kiss of death from the US president in the form of an endorsement. The British elections are on Thursday and any backing from his doppelgänger could possibly boomerang, and not in a good way.



The one-man diplomatic wrecking ball has a history of smashing the china on the international stage. During one G7 summit Trump took two Starburst candies out of his pocket and tossed them to German Chancellor Angela Merkel: “Here, Angela. Don’t say I never give you anything.”..