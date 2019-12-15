Politicians should spare us the photo-op sympathy shows and admit guilt for rampant violent crime

During the 1980s when Britain experienced an unusually high number of train and ferry disasters, prime minister Margaret Thatcher would often be seen, wielding her trademark handbag with TV cameras in tow, boundlessly walking hospital wards visiting groggy survivors. A running gag at the time was that people were too scared of being involved in an accident lest they get a visit from the Iron Lady.



Visiting survivors of crime or their families is becoming fashionable with our politicians. Thatcher was at least responding to accidents. Rampant crime is a consequence of the incompetence of the state. The basic responsibility of the state, its raison d'être, is the security or protection of its citizens. The state has all the legal powers, including instruments of violence, to carry out such a mandate. But the South African state has continuously failed its people...