Traditional chiefs an anachronism in democratic era
15 December 2019 - 00:00
The system of African traditional chiefs, leaders and structures should be abolished, or if retained, reformed to be in line with constitutional democratic norms, to ensure social, gender and age equality and promote individuals' freedom of choice.
If traditional leaders and structures are to be retained, they must be democratised. The system is underpinned by patriarchy. Traditional leaders have more power than ordinary "subjects". Older men must be venerated and adult men generally have more power over women and youth for no other reason than that they are men...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.