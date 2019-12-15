Traditional chiefs an anachronism in democratic era

The system of African traditional chiefs, leaders and structures should be abolished, or if retained, reformed to be in line with constitutional democratic norms, to ensure social, gender and age equality and promote individuals' freedom of choice.



If traditional leaders and structures are to be retained, they must be democratised. The system is underpinned by patriarchy. Traditional leaders have more power than ordinary "subjects". Older men must be venerated and adult men generally have more power over women and youth for no other reason than that they are men...