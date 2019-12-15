Opinion & Analysis

We love our gloom, but be ready for a little cheer

Peter Bruce Editor-at-large, Tiso Blackstar Group
15 December 2019 - 00:00

Idly watching the markets as news of the huge victory won by Boris Johnson and his Conservative Party over Labour in the UK on Thursday sank in on Friday morning, I was struck by the way events far from us affect us. The British pound rallied, buoyed by Jeremy Corbyn's demolition, making us an even cheaper destination for Brits. And so did the JSE. The rand gained against US dollar, promising cheaper petrol.

It has been a depressing year. As president we have a rational and thoughtful man in office but Cyril Ramaphosa has an impossible job. The ANC, his party, and its government, are dysfunctional, corrupt and incompetent. But they're also a fact of life until someone with enough money, personality and common sense forms a political party to challenge them for national power...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Kingpins, thugs & bullets: Caryn Dolley tells REAL Cape Town's nightclub scene ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. PODCAST | A serial killer like no other - Cedric Maake Opinion & Analysis
  3. THABO MOKONE | It’s official: we’ve become a gangster state Opinion & Analysis
  4. Mampara of the week: Oscar Mabuyane Opinion & Analysis
  5. KEVIN MALUNGA | This administration needs to tackle conflict of interest if it ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

FROM THE SCENE: Former gang boss Rashied Staggie shot in Cape Town​
16 Days of Light: Shining a Light on Joey & Anisha van Niekerk