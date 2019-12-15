We love our gloom, but be ready for a little cheer

Peter Bruce Editor-at-large, Tiso Blackstar Group

Idly watching the markets as news of the huge victory won by Boris Johnson and his Conservative Party over Labour in the UK on Thursday sank in on Friday morning, I was struck by the way events far from us affect us. The British pound rallied, buoyed by Jeremy Corbyn's demolition, making us an even cheaper destination for Brits. And so did the JSE. The rand gained against US dollar, promising cheaper petrol.



It has been a depressing year. As president we have a rational and thoughtful man in office but Cyril Ramaphosa has an impossible job. The ANC, his party, and its government, are dysfunctional, corrupt and incompetent. But they're also a fact of life until someone with enough money, personality and common sense forms a political party to challenge them for national power...