Corruption has spread downwards to infect all society
22 December 2019 - 00:00
The phenomenal rise in corruption by trusted professionals such as auditors, medical doctors and lawyers shows that SA's integrity ecosystem, the overarching societal frameworks of laws, values and institutions established to combat corruption, ensure probity and accountability, has collapsed.
Society generally views auditors, medical professionals and lawyers with higher regard, because these people hold positions that exercise a public trust. They are expected to perform to the highest ethical, personal and professional standards, and act in the best interests of those they serve, whether shareholders, customers or patients...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.