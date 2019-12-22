Corruption has spread downwards to infect all society

The phenomenal rise in corruption by trusted professionals such as auditors, medical doctors and lawyers shows that SA's integrity ecosystem, the overarching societal frameworks of laws, values and institutions established to combat corruption, ensure probity and accountability, has collapsed.



Society generally views auditors, medical professionals and lawyers with higher regard, because these people hold positions that exercise a public trust. They are expected to perform to the highest ethical, personal and professional standards, and act in the best interests of those they serve, whether shareholders, customers or patients...