Opinion

Mampara of the week: Kanthan Pillay

Breaking the news ... offally

ENCA has some important questions to answer about how and why it put the ex-leader of a herd of purple cows in charge of its news kraal, especially after he behaved like a bull on steroids this week and dragged journalism's reputation through a heap of steaming ordure.



Less than three months into the job, Kanthan Pillay was forced to apologise late on Thursday for a sneering tweet calling departing reporter Samkele Maseko a "rat"...