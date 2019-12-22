Opinion
Mampara of the week: Kanthan Pillay
Breaking the news ... offally
22 December 2019 - 00:14
ENCA has some important questions to answer about how and why it put the ex-leader of a herd of purple cows in charge of its news kraal, especially after he behaved like a bull on steroids this week and dragged journalism's reputation through a heap of steaming ordure.
Less than three months into the job, Kanthan Pillay was forced to apologise late on Thursday for a sneering tweet calling departing reporter Samkele Maseko a "rat"...
