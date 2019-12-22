Q&A with Congress of Traditional Leaders of SA Mathupa Mokoena

Every year scores of boys die or are maimed after being circumcised in traditional initiation rituals. This year has been no different. Chris Barron asked MATHUPA MOKOENA, president of the Congress of Traditional Leaders of SA ...

Why are boys still being killed and maimed after all these years?



There's no way we can condone this. We are calling it a national disaster...