Editorial
The ANC cannot be allowed to block the cleanup of the state-capture rot
State capture is more than just the theft of obscene amounts of public money, although the close to R500bn that has been stolen would surely have gone a long way towards easing the socioeconomic backlogs that blight our landscape. The more insidious aspect of state capture involved the hollowing-out of those very institutions that would have played a crucial role in bringing the looters to book and recovering their ill-gotten gains.
From the point of view of those driving the state-capture project, determinedly castrating institutions such as the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), the police, the Hawks and the South African Revenue Service (Sars) - and, of course, the ANC-led parliament and the presidency - was as important as the loot itself...
