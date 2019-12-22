Trump and Johnson: The Impeached and the elected
22 December 2019 - 00:01
US president has had a tumultuous week, having become only the third US president ever impeached.
While Democrats and Republicans tussle over how his Senate impeachment trial will unfold, possibly in January, Trump is fighting to refocus voters' minds on the brighter side of his presidency ahead of the 2020 election...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.