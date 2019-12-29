Opinion

Black lives seem not to matter when those dying are young men sacrificed in the name of culture

As the rest of the country was tucking into the turkey or excitedly exchanging Christmas presents, some families were having a harrowing time burying their sons who had needlessly died in initiation schools during the festive season. At the last count, 25 or so boys had succumbed to their injuries. But nobody knows for sure. Nobody cares.



Black lives don’t matter, it seems, not even to black people. How else does one explain the dead silence that often greets these deaths? People simply look the other way and get on with their lives. But let some drunk or bigot utter something even mildly offensive or racist, and you’d be forgiven for thinking the heavens had fallen. Everyone comes down on the poor sod like a ton of bricks. Every man and his dog piles on. But here we are, 25 young men needlessly dead — many more with their private parts mutilated — and even the fearless defenders of the so-called black African child have momentarily lost their voices. The hypocrisy, the political cowardice, is as stunning as it is infuriating...