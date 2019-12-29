Opinion

Only a winning Left can save us from the demagogues lurking around the corner

A global political assessment of 2019 yields a largely bleak result. Right-wing demagogues now hold power in Australia, Bolivia, Brazil, India, the UK, the US, Hungary, Israel and Poland. We have been spared that fate in SA, but authoritarianism continues to fester in nearby countries like Zimbabwe and Rwanda.



Across the planet, right-wing demagogues give free rein to capital with scant regard for the environment, truth, or the wellbeing of the majority of humanity. Their authority is sustained by scapegoating vulnerable minorities and turning working-class people against each other...