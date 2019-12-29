The people’s bae is now also the people’s Mampara of the Year

When he shot to national political fame in 2014, he became almost everybody’s favourite. Armed with a PhD in politics, he was showered with praise; many described him as a breath of fresh air and one to mark for the future. He charmed the women, many of whom declared him the National Assembly’s pretty boy and the people’s bae.



And so Mbuyiseni Ndlozi developed delusions of grandeur. The ego of Julius Malema’s ice boy grew to epic proportions when Ndlozi assumed the power to insult an entire nation during the celebrations of the most uplifting sporting achievement in years — the Springboks’ Rugby World Cup triumph...