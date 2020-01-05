Opinion

Black poverty appropriated for self-enrichment

There is often an outcry about whites appropriating aspects of black culture - whether braids, clothes or speech - yet a major problem in SA is that opportunistic blacks are increasingly appropriating black poverty, black identity and culture as a cover to legitimise personal advancement, self-enrichment and often corruption.



The appropriation of black poverty, identity and traditional culture by other blacks for self-interest does very little to help reduce mass black poverty or to foster more rounded black identities and inclusive cultures; in fact it increases black poverty, distorts black identity and causes further cultural marginalisation...