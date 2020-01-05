Opinion

Culture must be critically debated - it should nurture rather than kill

Botched circumcisions highlight why caring and speaking out are crucial

Post-puberty black men are sent to slaughter in the name of culture.



Thus argued Barney Mthombothi in his Sunday Times column last week, alongside two letters questioning Congress of Traditional Leaders of SA president Mathupa Mokoena and his "we've always done it this way" dogma in an interview by Chris Barron the previous week...