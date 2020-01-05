Forget the market or the state, we'll save ourselves from this ruin

At the end of 2019, like a gambler with the mortgage on the line and a wavering floozy on his arm, the government threw frenzied dice down the long craps table that public policy has become.



Sport is to be nationalised. The minister, Nathi Mthethwa, has decreed that he will be the commissar of cricket, rugby, football and jukskei...