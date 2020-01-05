Matric results merely confirm the impact of SA’s inequalities

Making sense of the results is necessary – but more important is identifying and taking the steps to improve educational quality and performance

The wait for the National Senior Certificate (NSC) results ends this week. For the individual, this is a life-shaping moment opening pathways to economic and social inclusion or to the realisation of the first major constraint to these possibilities.



For the country, it is an annual reflection on how our collective efforts in education are realising our constitutional commitments in which we “free the potential of each person” and “improve the quality of life of all citizens” in order to “‘heal the divisions of the past and establish a society based on democratic values, social justice and fundamental human rights”, and what needs to be done...