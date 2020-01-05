Q&A with five South African comedians on 2019's biggest stories

Tumi Morake, Nina Hastie, Loyiso Gola, Marc Lottering and Nik Rabinowitz told Claire Keeton about the funny side of the news cycle

What was the funniest news story of 2019?



Tumi Morake: Tabloid reports about the slay queen comparing Tito Mboweni and Gwede Mantashe’s bedroom prowess. Funny because yuck...