The 2020s: life as we will know it in the next decade

From climate change to cars that spy on their drivers, the problem of feeding the world’s exploding population, and human bodies and brains changing due to cellphone use, Nadine Dreyer looks at some of the issues the world has to deal with in the coming decade

APOCALYPSE DOWN UNDER



Most scientists believe the fivefold increase of natural disasters since the 1970s can be blamed on climate change...