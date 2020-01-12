Editorial

As we deal with its misrule, the ANC has nothing to celebrate

President Cyril Ramaphosa was pictured beaming in Kimberley, alongside Northern Cape ANC chair Zamani Saul and party deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte as they cut a cake to celebrate the movement's 108 years of existence.



They must forgive us for not being joyous; we, as the misgoverned, have little to celebrate. This week we experienced another round of power cuts, and are in for more. Eskom has had breakages leading to the loss of between 12,000MW and 14,000MW, requiring stage 2 load-shedding...