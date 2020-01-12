Opinion

Mampara of the week: Donald Trump

Cultural vandal's rash threat

We know he's a lying, murderous lunatic whose hellfire tweets are lethal enough to start another world war. But even the leader of the free world cannot be allowed to get away with threats to commit war crimes.



A day after approving the killing of Iran's Qassem Soleimani, Trump tweeted that his administration had "targeted 52 Iranian sites, some at a very high level & important to Iran & the Iranian culture"...