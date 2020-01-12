Opinion
Mampara of the week: Donald Trump
Cultural vandal's rash threat
12 January 2020 - 00:00
We know he's a lying, murderous lunatic whose hellfire tweets are lethal enough to start another world war. But even the leader of the free world cannot be allowed to get away with threats to commit war crimes.
A day after approving the killing of Iran's Qassem Soleimani, Trump tweeted that his administration had "targeted 52 Iranian sites, some at a very high level & important to Iran & the Iranian culture"...
