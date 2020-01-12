Opinion
Ramaphosa's fibs corrode his credibility and are a godsend to his growing band of enemies
12 January 2020 - 00:00
David Mabuza this week, in an attempt to save his boss's waning reputation as a truth teller, nonchalantly threw Pravin Gordhan and the Eskom management under the metaphorical bus. Poor Pravin. Everybody is always picking on him, the resident scapegoat.
President Cyril Ramaphosa had told us to enjoy the festive season as there wouldn't be any power cuts until mid-January - which turned out not to be true. The country was duly plunged into darkness hardly a few days into the new year - probably Eskom's own way of wishing us a splendid year ahead...
