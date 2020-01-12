Obituaries
Richard Maponya: The entrepreneur apartheid couldn’t stop
His choice of (horse racing) colours, the green, gold and black of the then-banned ANC, was considered by some as his boldest political move
12 January 2020 - 00:02
Richard Maponya, who has died in Johannesburg at the age of 99, rose from the dusty streets of a small village in Limpopo to become one of SA’s greatest entrepreneurs.
Nothing symbolised his success more than the 65,000m² Maponya Mall he built in Soweto in 2007. It was voted the No1 shopping centre in Gauteng and No2 in SA...
