Obituaries

Richard Maponya: The entrepreneur apartheid couldn’t stop

His choice of (horse racing) colours, the green, gold and black of the then-banned ANC, was considered by some as his boldest political move

Richard Maponya, who has died in Johannesburg at the age of 99, rose from the dusty streets of a small village in Limpopo to become one of SA’s greatest entrepreneurs.



Nothing symbolised his success more than the 65,000m² Maponya Mall he built in Soweto in 2007. It was voted the No1 shopping centre in Gauteng and No2 in SA...