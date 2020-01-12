Opinion
Trapped Ramaphosa needs to plan a cabinet reshuffle
12 January 2020 - 00:00
As I was saying, it was a little reckless of President Cyril Ramaphosa to promise on December 11 last year that there would be no more load-shedding in the country until January 13. That's tomorrow, and we've been load-shedding for a week already. How does a rational man get something that simple so wrong?
Deputy President David Mabuza has been telling people Ramaphosa was "misled" by the Eskom management and public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan. Forget about the interesting politics of Mabuza trying to throw Gordhan under the bus for a moment (but it's a doozy of note) and go back to the moment...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.