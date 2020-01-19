Opinion & Analysis

Opinion

As crooks hobble the ANC, the DA remains on its knees

Peter Bruce Editor-at-large, Arena Holdings
19 January 2020 - 00:02 By

January isn't done yet and the ANC is all over the place. Again. This weekend the ANC's national executive committee meets and it'll talk about whether President Cyril Ramaphosa was deliberately misled or mistakenly assured on the matter of there being no Eskom load- shedding over the holidays. He promised there wouldn't be. But there was.

Ramaphosa doesn't think anything that bad happened. His colleagues meant well and were merely overtaken by circumstances beyond their control. Most of the rest of us know this happens regularly...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. PETER BRUCE | Trapped Ramaphosa needs to plan a cabinet reshuffle Opinion & Analysis
  2. Mampara of the week: Nkaku Kabi Opinion & Analysis
  3. OBITUARY | Richard Maponya: The entrepreneur apartheid couldn’t stop Opinion & Analysis
  4. PODCAST | VBS Mutual Bank helps Julius Malema 'loot millions' and #SexInTheCity ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. HERMAN MASHABA | A rogue group in the Institute of Race Relations has ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

First electric truck launched in SA as SAB plans for greener liquor delivery
What R92m can get you in Johannesburg: Inside the 'Gatsby' mansion