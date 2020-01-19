Opinion
As crooks hobble the ANC, the DA remains on its knees
19 January 2020 - 00:02
January isn't done yet and the ANC is all over the place. Again. This weekend the ANC's national executive committee meets and it'll talk about whether President Cyril Ramaphosa was deliberately misled or mistakenly assured on the matter of there being no Eskom load- shedding over the holidays. He promised there wouldn't be. But there was.
Ramaphosa doesn't think anything that bad happened. His colleagues meant well and were merely overtaken by circumstances beyond their control. Most of the rest of us know this happens regularly...
