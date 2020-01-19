Opinion

Austerity hits women hardest as the state shifts unpaid care work onto them

Austerity hurts women, it kills women and robs us of our time. As SA's economy descends further into crisis, we must make sure that women and girls are not sacrificed on the altar of austerity.



Feminist economists, civil society and care advocates have been fighting for integrated, gender-accountable budgeting and for women to be prioritised in policy-making...