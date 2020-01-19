Opinion & Analysis

Opinion

Austerity hits women hardest as the state shifts unpaid care work onto them

19 January 2020 - 00:00 By SIPHOKAZI MTHATHI

Austerity hurts women, it kills women and robs us of our time. As SA's economy descends further into crisis, we must make sure that women and girls are not sacrificed on the altar of austerity.

Feminist economists, civil society and care advocates have been fighting for integrated, gender-accountable budgeting and for women to be prioritised in policy-making...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. PETER BRUCE | Trapped Ramaphosa needs to plan a cabinet reshuffle Opinion & Analysis
  2. Mampara of the week: Nkaku Kabi Opinion & Analysis
  3. OBITUARY | Richard Maponya: The entrepreneur apartheid couldn’t stop Opinion & Analysis
  4. PODCAST | VBS Mutual Bank helps Julius Malema 'loot millions' and #SexInTheCity ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. HERMAN MASHABA | A rogue group in the Institute of Race Relations has ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

First electric truck launched in SA as SAB plans for greener liquor delivery
What R92m can get you in Johannesburg: Inside the 'Gatsby' mansion