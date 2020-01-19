Opinion
Botched bail decisions can be curbed
19 January 2020 - 00:00
The worst nightmare for a judge or magistrate managing a court where criminal accused appear is that an accused not yet found guilty is granted bail and set free, only to go out and commit another, perhaps more heinous, crime.
That nightmare confronted all South Africans this past holiday season - not once but twice...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.