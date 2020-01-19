Cartoon
CARTOON | Zuma learning a few tricks from 'coach' Schabir Shaik
19 January 2020 - 00:00
As former president Jacob Zuma again wiggled out of appearing before the state capture commission, citing a mystery illness, it would seem he's learning a few tricks and tips from 'coach' Schabir Shaik, who used the same method to get out of jail.
