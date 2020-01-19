Opinion

SA should stop being a nanny to Zimbabweans: they brought their problems on themselves

Zimbabwe seems to have gone off the boil lately. Not much has changed, though. The repression, the destitution and general sense of despair are still the lot of ordinary Zimbabweans; but the outrage seems to have died with Robert Mugabe. It is the new normal.



Emmerson Mnangagwa came to power in a strangely circuitous route...