Opinion & Analysis

Opinion

Zuma's awful legacy could bring down Ramaphosa

19 January 2020 - 00:00 By William Gumede

There is a deep-seated but terribly mistaken belief among many ANC leaders, members and trade unionists that after a wasted decade under former president Jacob Zuma, in which public services, SOEs and public finances were plundered, these entities can now be repaired overnight.

Such has been the astonishing scale of state capture that, even if all the ingredients for turnaround success were in place - competent new boards and executives, willing staff and no political interference from ANC leaders - it would still be very difficult to resuscitate beleaguered SOEs, public services and public finances within five years...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. PETER BRUCE | Trapped Ramaphosa needs to plan a cabinet reshuffle Opinion & Analysis
  2. Mampara of the week: Nkaku Kabi Opinion & Analysis
  3. OBITUARY | Richard Maponya: The entrepreneur apartheid couldn’t stop Opinion & Analysis
  4. PODCAST | VBS Mutual Bank helps Julius Malema 'loot millions' and #SexInTheCity ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. HERMAN MASHABA | A rogue group in the Institute of Race Relations has ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

First electric truck launched in SA as SAB plans for greener liquor delivery
What R92m can get you in Johannesburg: Inside the 'Gatsby' mansion