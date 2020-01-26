Table Talk

Acclaimed crime writer Deon Meyer is a bright mind in a dark room

Tanya Farber meets internationally successful crime writer Deon Meyer and discovers a man who devotes his working life to the pursuit of a good story

One could wax lyrical about the late Leonard Cohen’s notion that “there’s a crack in everything — that’s how the light gets in”. But for a practical fellow like Deon Meyer, the metaphor is more literal — it’s the single strip of light allowed through a writing room darkened with blinds, so that he can find his dictionary on the shelf.



As SA’s crime-fiction success story, it would not take much for Meyer to build his own mythology with deep and meaningful quotes or, worse yet, platitudes on the gift of writing...