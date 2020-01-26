In the Dock

An opportunity to set right a cruel injustice

It has been a week of traumatic memories and the revealing of uncomfortable truths from SA’s past for those who have been present in the South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg for the reopening of the inquest into the death of Dr Neil Hudson Aggett.



The inquest, which is being heard by judge MA Makume, marks the second time that the death of a political detainee during apartheid has been investigated in the democratic era...