Opinion
As we leave the EU, we’re building a platform for expanding our trade with Africa
26 January 2020 - 00:00
Under a crisp January sky, 15 heads of government from among the largest and fastest-growing economies in Africa gathered in London’s Docklands on Monday for the UK-Africa Investment Summit.
A high-energy day, kicked off by Prime Minister Boris Johnson and ending at Buckingham Palace, saw the announcement of commercial deals worth over R120bn, plus a range of new UK government initiatives to help boost the business environment and stimulate investment and trade...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.