Opinion

As we leave the EU, we’re building a platform for expanding our trade with Africa

Under a crisp January sky, 15 heads of government from among the largest and fastest-growing economies in Africa gathered in London’s Docklands on Monday for the UK-Africa Investment Summit.



A high-energy day, kicked off by Prime Minister Boris Johnson and ending at Buckingham Palace, saw the announcement of commercial deals worth over R120bn, plus a range of new UK government initiatives to help boost the business environment and stimulate investment and trade...