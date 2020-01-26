How the DA gets its groove back is the question

So, the ANC's national executive committee (NEC) has decided that South African Airways (SAA) must survive its period of business rescue and emerge as our "national carrier" once more.



President Cyril Ramaphosa announced this at the end of the NEC's meeting last weekend and even finance minister Tito Mboweni chimed in from Davos to say the government would continue to support the airline...