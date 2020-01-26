Opinion

It won’t happen overnight, but Prasa can be put back on track — and the work has already begun

When a machine breaks down and remains broken for almost a decade, to the point where its dysfunction becomes its most identifiable feature, one wonders whether it can be fixed.



Having gone from one mechanic to another, with some doing more harm than good, the owner can be forgiven for contemplating throwing in the towel, while the contraption deteriorates...