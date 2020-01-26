One venue, five drowned children. May Enoch Mpianzi be the last

It has been a harrowing week for the family of 13-year-old Enoch Mpianzi, the grade 8 Parktown Boys' High pupil who drowned this month during a school orientation camp. But it has also been an agonising week for the families of four other children who have died over the years at the same place - the Nyati Bush and Riverbreak lodge on the Crocodile River in the North West.



South Africans have been alarmed and appalled by the circumstances surrounding Enoch's death that emerged this week. A friend who saw him disappear down the river tried to raise the alarm but was fobbed off by camp staff and ignored...