In the Dock
People versus Harvey Weinstein
26 January 2020 - 00:00
Harvey Weinstein launched a campaign of increasingly menacing behaviour towards Sopranos star Annabella Sciorra, starting with a series of creepy gifts and ending with her rape one winter night in the early 1990s, she told a courtroom in Manhattan this week.
First Weinstein demanded that Sciorra star in a film he’d agreed to produce for her friend, and sent her a gift of classic films and popcorn — as well as a bottle of Valium to “calm” her after she resisted the role because of exhaustion. Next came a box of chocolate penises, which she found “disgusting”...
