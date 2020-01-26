In the Dock

People versus Harvey Weinstein

Harvey Weinstein launched a campaign of increasingly menacing behaviour towards Sopranos star Annabella Sciorra, starting with a series of creepy gifts and ending with her rape one winter night in the early 1990s, she told a courtroom in Manhattan this week.



First Weinstein demanded that Sciorra star in a film he’d agreed to produce for her friend, and sent her a gift of classic films and popcorn — as well as a bottle of Valium to “calm” her after she resisted the role because of exhaustion. Next came a box of chocolate penises, which she found “disgusting”...