Q&A with Mathole Motshekga on land expropriation bill

After a lekgotla this week, the ANC called for the power to determine zero compensation to be handed to the executive, contrary to the Draft Expropriation Bill it approved before Christmas. Chris Barron asked MATHOLE MOTSHEKGA, chair of parliament’s ad hoc committee on amending the constitution…

Why was the bill approved for gazetting if the ANC didn’t agree with the amendment in the bill giving this power to the courts?

We said we will divert what was agreed on unanimously and allow parties to go and consult …



Wasn’t it deceitful to allow the gazetting of an amendment the ANC disagreed with and intended to change?

The ANC’s not changing anything. It is making a proposal...