Q&A with Mathole Motshekga on land expropriation bill
After a lekgotla this week, the ANC called for the power to determine zero compensation to be handed to the executive, contrary to the Draft Expropriation Bill it approved before Christmas. Chris Barron asked MATHOLE MOTSHEKGA, chair of parliament’s ad hoc committee on amending the constitution…
26 January 2020 - 00:00
Why was the bill approved for gazetting if the ANC didn’t agree with the amendment in the bill giving this power to the courts?
We said we will divert what was agreed on unanimously and allow parties to go and consult …
Wasn’t it deceitful to allow the gazetting of an amendment the ANC disagreed with and intended to change?
The ANC’s not changing anything. It is making a proposal...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.